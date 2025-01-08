PICTURES: Aftermath of Lenasia building collapse
Visuals from a Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, where a building that was under construction collapsed onto neighbouring properties.
Residents of Lenasia, in Gauteng, were in shock when a building collapsed at around 7pm on Tuesday evening.
The building was still under construction and fell onto neighbouring properties, injuring one person and causing major structural damage to homes.
Tenants who are renting the neighbouring properties have been left with nothing after the collapse.
