Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

8 Jan 2025

06:07 pm

PICTURES: Aftermath of Lenasia building collapse

Visuals from a Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, where a building that was under construction collapsed onto neighbouring properties.

Residents of Lenasia, in Gauteng, were in shock when a building collapsed at around 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Structural collapse at Lenasia, Extension 1 in Johannesburg, 8 January 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The building was still under construction and fell onto neighbouring properties, injuring one person and causing major structural damage to homes.

Structural collapse at Lenasia, Extension 1 in Johannesburg, 8 January 2025.Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Tenants who are renting the neighbouring properties have been left with nothing after the collapse.

ALSO WATCH: One injured after building collapses in Lenasia, Joburg

Read more on these topics

building collapse Lenasia South Africa

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: Mbalula calls Zuma ‘mischievous and ridiculous old man’ after he sent letter to ANC
Courts Information Regulator loses interdict bid, matric results to be published
Crime WATCH: Nelson Mandela ‘grandchild’ among five arrested, hijacked car recovered
News Steenhuisen does not use the blue lights, says Zille
News FlySafair’s future up in the air: Bid to keep airline flying

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES