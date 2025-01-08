PICTURES: Aftermath of Lenasia building collapse

Visuals from a Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, where a building that was under construction collapsed onto neighbouring properties.

Residents of Lenasia, in Gauteng, were in shock when a building collapsed at around 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Structural collapse at Lenasia, Extension 1 in Johannesburg, 8 January 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen



The building was still under construction and fell onto neighbouring properties, injuring one person and causing major structural damage to homes.

Structural collapse at Lenasia, Extension 1 in Johannesburg, 8 January 2025.Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Tenants who are renting the neighbouring properties have been left with nothing after the collapse.

