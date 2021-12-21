Danie Toerien
2 minute read
21 Dec 2021
8:01 am
Opinion

To the real Santa: I take my hat off to you

Danie Toerien

How difficult could it be? I asked to a cacophony of laughter from my peers.

Picture: iStock
I’ve always considered myself as somewhat of a tough guy. After all, I did grow up in a mining town, survived the army, am a biker and raised three daughters on a journalist’s salary. However, the toughest assignment I’ve ever been tasked with, was being Santa Claus. Despite being very young at the time, scrawny and a bit rough around the edges, so to speak, I thought I was big and strong enough to don the red suit after the real Santa failed to pitch at a Christmas event. What kind of a Santa doesn’t pitch after having been paid...

Read more on these topics