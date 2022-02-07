Jaco Van Der Merwe
Head of Motoring
3 minute read
7 Feb 2022
5:25 am
Opinion

My second ‘life’ on the road

Do I try and stick to the rules and try fight a lost cause, or do I accept reality in order to protect my sanity?

Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda
There I was, sporting generous amounts of grey hair as a fortysomething, sitting next to wide-eyed teenagers less than halve my age. The place was the Randburg Civic Centre and the event a random weekday-morning K53 learner’s licence test. I couldn’t help sympathising with the stressed youngsters as I was once in their shoes going through the process of learning how to drive a car. Now, almost three decades later, I made my return to the examination room to try and obtain a learner’s licence to ride a motorcycle. The impulsive purchase of a motorbike at a discounted family price...

