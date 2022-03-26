Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
26 Mar 2022
5:35 am
Opinion

Middle-class woes? Let’s try poor

Get off your middle-class horse and just admit: unless you are well-to-do, like certain people I know, you are just plain poor.

Picture: iStock
Challenges. That word was used four times in headlines in yesterday’s paper. I know, I counted them. We obviously face challenges – from sport to politics to money. And I couldn’t agree more: challenges are headline news in my world too. It was the little story carried on Thursday that got my goat: Workers who signed up with Paymenow requested salary advances to cover transport costs to work 46% of the time, in comparison to 23% of payments that were used for food. Well, pay me now. That’s one of my challenges too; getting to work. My skedonk is ever...

