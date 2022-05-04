Isaac Mashaba
4 minute read
4 May 2022
5:00 am
Opinion

A country in ruins: Government self-sabotaging the once-mighty SA

Isaac Mashaba

We are swept up in the euphoria of short-lived freedom.

South Africa faces a growing cocktail of risks, resulting from the fallout of a failed economic policy, rampant crime and corruption, growing unemployment, the Covid pandemic, government-driven populism and racial tensions, political instability, and the conflict in Ukraine. It is time the government started focusing on fixing what they broke, as well as looking closer to home to regain some of its former self and become a continental driver for economic development and growth. The government seems reluctant to admit that we are part of Africa, even though our country is named after the southernmost point of the continent. As...

