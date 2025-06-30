‘AI already reshaping traditional job functions,’ says Microsoft SA

Microsoft said AI will create new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Microsoft South Africa’s artificial intelligence (AI) is already reshaping traditional job functions and will create new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The software giant hosted its AI Skilling Day, a landmark event bringing together more than 2 000 pupils, industry leaders, customers, partners, government officials, and community stakeholders dedicated to advancing the future of South Africans.

Technological landscape

Over the past three decades, the technological landscape has experienced significant changes, characterised by three major platform transitions—from the PC-server era to the rise of the internet, leading to the mobile and cloud era, with a fourth transition on the horizon driven by AI.

Microsoft stated that this shift is affecting industries and altering the way businesses function.

“As South Africa accelerates its digital transformation, the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become increasingly central to economic growth, job creation, and social development.

“Microsoft South Africa’s AI Skilling Day serves as a platform to showcase the strides made in equipping citizens with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy, and to inspire further investment in digital literacy for all South Africans,” Microsoft said.

Milestones

Since 2024, Microsoft South Africa has rolled out a comprehensive suite of AI initiatives, including online courses, certification programmes, community outreach, and innovation hubs, designed to bridge the digital divide.

Microsoft South Africa AI Skills Director Tiara Pathon said the AI Skilling day marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to democratise AI skills across South Africa.

“Our initiatives are not just about technology—they are about transforming lives and enabling economic participation. By equipping our people with AI literacy and advanced skills, we are laying the foundation for a resilient, innovative, and inclusive digital economy.”

Collaborations

At the heart of AI Skilling Day was a shared vision among the government, the private sector, and civil society to harness AI.

Matlole Mampshika, Chief Director of Citizen Empowerment and Capacity Development at the Department of Digital Communication and Technologies, stated that collaboration between the government, industry, educational institutions, the international community, youth structures, and labour organisations is imperative to ensure sustainable solutions for South Africa’s economy.

“The South African government recognises the transformative potential of AI to address local development challenges—from healthcare and education to agriculture and governance”.

Microsoft has partnered with local universities, vocational colleges, and NGOs to expand access to AI education, particularly for young people and marginalised communities.

The company’s national AI skilling initiatives have already exceeded the target of training one million learners since inception.

Empowering youth

A key highlight of AI Skilling Day was the participation of industry players committed to helping young adults take one step closer to employability.

To accelerate employability, Microsoft has committed to funding 50 000 Microsoft certification vouchers for South Africans to gain a recognised industry certification.

These certifications will ensure participants are job-ready for emerging technology roles in sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and public services.

Investment

This initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader R5.4 billion investment in South Africa, which includes expanding hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure to support the nation’s ambition to become a globally competitive AI economy.

Microsoft said that by combining digital infrastructure, workforce development, and AI skilling, it is fostering innovation, economic growth, and job creation.

