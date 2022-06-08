Cliff Buchler
8 Jun 2022
4:50 am
Opinion

Cyril’s snail mail to Jacob

And if I’m unable to worm my way out of the “stolen millions” – thanks to you – I might very well join you in ijele.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Hi Jacob, I’m taking one hell of a chance sending this letter via a defunct post office. But you leave me no choice seeing you blocked my red phone. Can’t say I blame you, knowing I’m spitting blood over your latest escapade. Again, you used a fall guy to do the dirty work. You threw Arthur Fraser under the bus to belittle me. Don’t you realise what your ama-shenanigans are doing to the ANC? Is the party not in enough trouble, like the mess our provincial congresses are in. Come to think of it, the split among the delegates is...

