Cyril’s snail mail to Jacob

Hi Jacob, I’m taking one hell of a chance sending this letter via a defunct post office. But you leave me no choice seeing you blocked my red phone. Can’t say I blame you, knowing I’m spitting blood over your latest escapade.

Again, you used a fall guy to do the dirty work. You threw Arthur Fraser under the bus to belittle me. Don’t you realise what your ama-shenanigans are doing to the ANC? Is the party not in enough trouble, like the mess our provincial congresses are in.

Come to think of it, the split among the delegates is symptomatic of your attitude towards me and I have this feeling you’re directly behind this fractious situation. You’re forgetting a salient point. In the event of the ANC facing the wrecking ball in 2024, and there’s every possibility that it will happen, you and I will land up on the political scrap heap.

And if I’m unable to worm my way out of the “stolen millions” – thanks to you – I might very well join you in ijele. What I fear most is the riffraff’s inability to duck and dive the law, dreaded Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the maddening media, like you do with such gay abandon.

And what’s particularly frightening is that they’re facing a souped-up judiciary with the chief justice, your pal, taking a special interest. It was he after all, who contributed toward some of the arrests.

To save their skins, they’re going to sing like canaries and the lyrics will assuredly include our names in the chorus. What we should be doing, my dear comrade, is close ranks and shut the hell up. Let’s forget our personal beefs. Just not my bulls – they’re innocent and lucrative cash cows. He-he. Like that, do you? But seriously, we’re in big trouble and it’s time you wake up and smell the tell-tale stench of a jail cell that’s being reserved for us.

You’ve already experienced some of it, so you should know what’s awaiting us. Now please, stop the bull and put me back on the landline so we’re able to keep each other informed on a daily basis. Ozithobayo, Cyril PS: This letter was found on a scrap heap near Nkandla. Hehheh.