Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
24 Jun 2022
4:10 am
Opinion

I adore my wonderful mirror, but I hate the message it portrays

Dirk Lotriet

It’s simply too honest.

Picture: iStock
Five years ago, my mother made me the most beautiful mirror for my bathroom. The frame is expertly decorated with tiny mosaic tiles and small, inspirational messages on silky smooth pieces of ceramic. I adore it and it occupies prime estate over the basin in my bathroom. But I never look into it. While that great gift represents absolute perfection, my face doesn’t. That gorgeous mirror highlights my own imperfections. It shows the many lines on my face. It focuses the attention on my greying hair and it’s impossible to ignore the dark lines under my eyes. While I adore...