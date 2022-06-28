Danie Toerien
Opinion

Trouble of babysitting little Olive

Danie Toerien

I was exhausted by the time I was relieved of duty – and ridiculed.

"It would be my pleasure,” I said when asked to babysit my little Olive for two hours. Being six months old, she doesn’t do much other than sleep, eat and play a bit, so I was very confident that I could keep an eye on her all alone for two hours. It’s not as if it would be my first time – I did raise three daughters – so I was rather looking forward to having her all to myself. I was quietly hoping that I could teach her to say her first word. Obviously, the word would be “oupa”....