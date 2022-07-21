Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
21 Jul 2022
4:30 am
Opinion

We need leaders of Madiba’s stature to take us out of current quagmire

Brian Sokutu

Those who today blame Mandela for his decisions as president should put that at the door of the party collective – not him.

The late President Nelson Mandela on 27 April 1994 in Oshlange, a township near Durban, as he casts his vote during South Africa's first democratic and all-race general elections. Photo: AFP/Walter Dhladhla
Whenever Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated, his legacy is debated: Messiah, saint, or the world’s best leader? His release from prison on that historic 11 February, 1990, followed by negotiations with the ruling National Party (NP) and his presidency after the country’s first democratic polls in 1994, was the best thing South Africa and the world observed. But often missed in the glowing portrayal of Madiba is that he became the epitome of the ANC leadership collective. The story of Mandela cannot be told outside the likes of Oliver Tambo, Harry Gwala, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu, Elias Motsoaledi and Ahmed...

Read more on these topics