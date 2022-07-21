Brian Sokutu
21 Jul 2022
We need leaders of Madiba’s stature to take us out of current quagmire
Brian Sokutu
Those who today blame Mandela for his decisions as president should put that at the door of the party collective – not him.
The late President Nelson Mandela on 27 April 1994 in Oshlange, a township near Durban, as he casts his vote during South Africa's first democratic and all-race general elections. Photo: AFP/Walter Dhladhla
