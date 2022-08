For so long now and over the course of many articles, debates and arguments, I have come to the conclusion that the vast majority of South Africans, from all political persuasions, walks of life and races, are sick and tired of our despotic and malignant government. As 2024 approaches so, too, does the glimmer of hope in downtrodden and poverty-stricken folk increase. Their hopes are that we will finally get a government that cares for the people. A true “from the people, for the people” government. ALSO READ: Electoral Act changes must pass urgently to avoid constitutional crisis before 2024...

For so long now and over the course of many articles, debates and arguments, I have come to the conclusion that the vast majority of South Africans, from all political persuasions, walks of life and races, are sick and tired of our despotic and malignant government.

As 2024 approaches so, too, does the glimmer of hope in downtrodden and poverty-stricken folk increase.

Their hopes are that we will finally get a government that cares for the people. A true “from the people, for the people” government.

Currently we have a “from the people, for ourselves” government that the country can no longer afford.

What has unfolded, especially in recent times, is the constant bickering and infighting that remains ongoing within the ruling party.

Their pettiness has eroded and destroyed so much, that it will require pages and pages to explain it all.

Whereas it is the ruling party’s right to tear itself into even more corrupt and dysfunctional pieces, it is not their right to tear the country apart with their internal disputes and attempts to force it into total collapse.

This is exactly what our geriatric kakistocracy has done.

Their “divide and rule” approach to national politics is a smokescreen aimed at clinging to power, regardless of the ashes and destruction left in their wake.

We can stop the political gangrene and immense damage our so-called “ruling elite” has caused if we remove them through the ballot box in 2024.

In 2024, our youth will have the opportunity to make its collective voice heard. We will have the opportunity to take back the country from the criminal enterprise that oversees it.

We are currently living on the apex of a dangerous powder keg.

On the one extreme, we have a political party that advocates marginalisation and racism while practising corruption of the highest order.

On the other, we have a party that calls for the genocide of a certain race and all others who are successful.

It is obvious these extremists are trying to force a civil war on us. They must be careful what they wish for.

With this approach to government, we will never succeed as a country.

Already much reputational damage has been inflicted on our nation and investor confidence is at an all-time low, despite the false soundbites government ministers give us on a “rosy future”.

We, the people, have witnessed the collapse of virtually every aspect of the government.

As a country, we cannot afford, let alone sustain another five years of uncontrolled looting and lawlessness.

We can only change the dysfunctional and failed trajectory of our country if we unite.

But national unity is something the politicians have been resisting at all turns as they know a unified people will remove them from the seats of power.

The time is coming for us to make choices and some of those choices will not be difficult to contemplate.

The corruptitians can no longer lay claim to their liberation struggle credentials – many of these fake.

The past is behind us and their inability to focus on the future of our country and people has cost us dearly.

We have some competent politicians and independents who now need to make their presence felt and start raising their voices.

We have an educated youth who understand politics and the impact of failed politics and governance driven by leaderless soundbites.

We have smart women politicians who understand the importance and value of family unity and who do not use “family meetings” merely as placating soundbites.

We have successful businessmen who understand the value of investment on returns, business growth and fiscal management.

We have retired law enforcement officers, legal minds and respected judges who understand the importance of law and order and a functioning judiciary.

We have successful military men who have made their mark across Africa and elsewhere, who understand the criticality of a strong, apolitical and nonpartisan military machine.

These are men who had witnessed first-hand the devastation of civil wars and the folly of calling for such chaos and violence.

We have highly qualified educators and teachers who have been sidelined despite our country’s desperate need for them.

They understand the importance and value of education. We have leaders who recognise that true leadership is based on serving and not on being served.

They understand that true leadership requires humility, clarity and purpose.

They understand that meetings, commissions and plans that are never implemented are a waste of time and money.

It is time our true leaders raise their hands and make their voices heard.

As 2024 approaches, the voters must decide if they want a downward spiral into civil war, or if they want the country to thrive again.

