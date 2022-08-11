Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
11 Aug 2022
4:45 am
Opinion

Women are no longer rocks, but eggs

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

But if as a society we are able to introspect, we divorced the rights of the woman long before we honestly reflected on her place within our society, is it ironic that almost yearly, towards the celebration of Women’s Day, South African women, somewhere, every year, go through a heinous crime of sorts.

But if as a society we are able to introspect, we divorced the rights of the woman long before we honestly reflected on her place within our society.
A part of you reels in sadness over her dying days, another in awe of her defiance against the apartheid regime – her latter days by far were her greatest moments in our history. But if as a society we are able to introspect, we divorced the rights of the woman long before we honestly reflected on her place within our society, is it ironic that almost yearly, towards the celebration of Women’s Day, South African women, somewhere, every year, go through a heinous crime of sorts. Women like Winnie Madikizela-Mandela went all in for a collective, but as we...

Read more on these topics