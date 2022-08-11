Women are no longer rocks, but eggs
Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
But if as a society we are able to introspect, we divorced the rights of the woman long before we honestly reflected on her place within our society, is it ironic that almost yearly, towards the celebration of Women’s Day, South African women, somewhere, every year, go through a heinous crime of sorts.
