Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
18 Aug 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

We are a nation in crisis

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

We work because debt keeps us there, but we cannot simply, catch that well-deserved break.

Picture: iStock
The South African economy is going through a lot at the moment and while the government repeatedly speaks of economic measures to bring us back to some place of hope, its results are not immediately tangible. Technical recession, quarter-to-junk status, regressing economic strength and the constant need for the population to borrow from Peter to pay Paul in order to survive – South Africans are going through the most at the moment and the economics are just so hard to overcome. If that was not enough, every second company is retrenching. The rate at which the country is experiencing retrenchments...

Read more on these topics