We live in a world of spiralling debt, crime and maladministration, circling the drain at what, at times, feels like ever-increasing speed.

But there may be a prick of light at the end of the tunnel. And this time, hopefully, it is an actual oncoming train in the best possible sense of the cliché.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa yesterday announced it would open the Jozi-KZN line “special charter service to KwaZulu-Natal for the Comrades Marathon as our statement of intent and commitment to recover the Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal route.

“The service is open to anyone seeking to travel to KwaZulu-Natal on the weekend of Comrades Marathon, including runners, their families and the general public looking for a getaway weekend to KZN,” said Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

She goes on to say the service will be split into two classes: tourist class offered by their Premier Classe train and economy class. From as little as R870, the low-cost service provides a round trip on KZN’s scenic routes and accommodation.

Catering will be made available for purchase throughout the duration of the trip. “With the Premier Classe, passengers can look forward to a round trip on the beautiful scenic route of KZN, luxurious accommodation, a hot shower, dinner and breakfast, entertainment,” Makanda said.

“Free massages and physiotherapy sessions will be provided courtesy of the Wits University’s physiotherapy department.”

Massages and physiotherapy on a train? In South Africa? It is a lofty promise and the idea of it brings back the romance of train travel at an affordable budget for those of us not in the Blue Train market.

Alongside the economy, South Africa’s rail system is basically on CPR. Bloomberg reported yesterday that coal exporters were unable to capitalise on the coal price spike in Europe “as Russia squeezes natural gas shipments following its invasion of Ukraine, boosting demand for the most polluting fossil fuel to help prevent blackouts”.

This was because “the rail operations of stateowned Transnet have been hit by vandalism, sabotage and a shortage of locomotives”.

The shortage of locomotives is problematic, especially as the 100 new train sets unveiled by Prasa are specifically for passenger transport.

Those rust-red chonky locomotives seemingly from behind the Iron Curtain are also going to be around for a while yet, while we wait for the rest of our 233-Class 44-000 General Electric type ES40ACi diesel-electric locomotives, of which only six were delivered in 2015. In January 2011, two of 203-Class 43-000 General Electric type C30ACi diesel-electric locomotives were delivered to South Africa.

Transnet this week has taken the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation to court for it to supply spares for 53 of its Class 20E and 67-Class 21E trains, which have been stranded for years.

The locomotive supply problem is real. That Prasa was literally stolen brick by railway line by copper cable and overhead wires is also not in dispute.

But if it can open this one line to KZN, beginning with the Comrades, and make it a success, then the light of the oncoming train may just be to better days.

Shosholoza Meyl already runs a round trip from Johannesburg to East London from a Friday to return on Sundays. More lines will boost tourism and for many it will mean going home to visit family without dying on the roads.

