A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Politicians prepare to feast while SA cannibalises itself

Will there be much left to govern in SA?

MANY CHOICES. Flashback: Election Posters along Pretorius Street in Pretoria ahead of the 1 November 2021 municipal elections. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Next Thursday is the US holiday Thanksgiving. A day Americans remember the blessings of the last year by feasting together until they go into a food coma.

I attended one once in the far-from-Boston suburb of Bordeaux in Johannesburg. We sat around eating, listening to music, and trying to figure out how anyone thought putting fruit in a pie was a good idea.

Most people don’t celebrate Thanksgiving in South Africa, but politicians are preparing for a feast of their own as the general elections inch closer. Starting with voter registration this weekend.

As Thanksgiving hosts sharpen the knives to cut Turkey, politicians are sharpening theirs for a shot at the golden ticket of getting into Parliament.

A spot in local government, and the access to funds it often brings, will also do.

Recent projections found more than 200 political parties are set to contest next year’s elections.

That is a massive increase from just the 48 parties who contested nationally – and 31 in provinces only – in the last general elections.

Among those will likely be former Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele’s new political coalition the South African Rainbow Alliance, launched this week.

With it, and many more political parties to hail down on us like a Joburg thunderstorm, the political offering is fattening.

A country at war with itself

Meanwhile, the country appears to be cannibalising itself, with vandalism and infrastructure theft the latest crisis.

Daily, there are reports of traffic lights, lamp posts, and other infrastructure being ransacked for copper. These are added to tales of sabotage to electricity and water services.

When we are not sitting in the dark, we are fearing for our health.

Food poisoning from products sold at tuckshops have left dozens hospitalised. Disturbing warnings that stolen cattle that may or may not be fit for human consumption are being sold on street corners and at taxi ranks have added to food safety anxieties.

Decisions made by desperate and often selfish South Africans, coupled with a lack of maintenance and management by those in power, have left the country slowly eroding.

All this while political parties put up posters and busy themselves trying to convince us to give them our votes.

There is a feast awaiting, but not much to be grateful for.

