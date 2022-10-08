The phrase “drug addict” conjures up images of down-and-outs, homeless under bridges, hustling or stealing to get their fix from a dealer on the corner. But addiction knows no boundaries – it affects old, young, rich and poor … and is especially insidious when it begins with a dependence on prescription medicines. In the US, thousands of people have died from overdoses of prescription opioid medications in an tsunami of addictions which has swept across suburban areas. ALSO READ: The US addiction crisis in numbers Our feature today on addiction to medication, especially those which contain codeine (found in some...

The phrase “drug addict” conjures up images of down-and-outs, homeless under bridges, hustling or stealing to get their fix from a dealer on the corner.

But addiction knows no boundaries – it affects old, young, rich and poor … and is especially insidious when it begins with a dependence on prescription medicines.

In the US, thousands of people have died from overdoses of prescription opioid medications in an tsunami of addictions which has swept across suburban areas.

ALSO READ: The US addiction crisis in numbers

Our feature today on addiction to medication, especially those which contain codeine (found in some over-the-counter painkillers or cough medicines), points out that these preparations are as deadly as any cocaine, crack, or tik.

The problem is that many do not recognise that they are becoming enslaved. Clinical psychologist Janine Deiner said people often delay seeking treatment because they have difficulty recognising that their habit has become a potentially devastating addiction, especially since medicines may be perceived as more socially acceptable than illegal drugs.

Her message is that people need to make themselves aware of the signs of addiction and seek help early. Family members, too, should educate themselves about what to look for in someone who is heading down the tragic slope of addiction. The threat is all around us.