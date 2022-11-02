Editorial staff
ANC cadres have destroyed services

A party which would rather have chaos than the order brought about by its rivals, is sick.

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
Residents of Kgetlengrivier in the North West – an area which includes the towns of Koster, Derby and Swartruggens – have had enough of the atrocious service delivery from their ANC local government … and now they want the municipal manager locked up because of it. Back in 2020, the Kgetlengrivier Concerned Residents Association won a landmark court order which allowed them to take over control of the area’s water and sewage systems. This was done after the court gave the municipal manager, Joseph Mogale, 10 weeks to fix the systems, failing which he would be jailed for six months....

