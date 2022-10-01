Editorial staff
1 Oct 2022
Opinion

ANC ministers must not play the blame game

This week, it was Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan telling parliament the ANC cannot be blamed for the power problems.

Our ministers sure know how to put their foot in it. Last week, it was Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe instructing South Africans to stop moaning about load shedding because the “electricity crisis is a global phenomenon”. This week, it was Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan telling parliament the ANC cannot be blamed for the power problems. Really? Mr Minister, who exactly should we blame? It’s been a miserable few weeks for South Africans, with load shedding even reaching stage 6. Having to contend with three painful bouts of load shedding daily, businesses have had to close, commuters...

