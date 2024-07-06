Another big day for Springboks

Ireland have become something of a bogey team for the Boks, having beaten them three times in a row in recent clashes.

New Springbok attack coach Tony Brown is instituting a new attack system into the Boks ahead of their two-Test Incoming Series against Ireland, kicking off this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Now for the real deal! The world champion Springboks warmed up for the international season with an entertaining 41-13 win against Wales in London two weeks ago and next take on Ireland in a two-Test series, starting with today’s match at Loftus Versfeld.

Ireland have become something of a bogey team for the Boks, having beaten them three times in a row in recent clashes, including at last year’s World Cup in France.

ALSO READ: ‘They are the team we haven’t beaten’ — Kolisi’s Boks target Ireland scalp

They’re the only top-tier side the Boks have failed to get the better of in recent years and must now be regarded as South Africa’s toughest opponents.

As back-to-back World Cup winners (2019 and 2023) and because they’re playing on the highveld and in front of one of the game’s most intimidating crowds at Loftus today, Rassie Erasmus’ team will start as the favourites, but they’re still going to have to get the job done.

ALSO READ: Ireland privileged to be able to play Springboks in SA – Andy Farrell

All eyes will be on the kind of game the Boks play, now that they have a few new assistants helping Erasmus, among them New Zealander Tony Brown, and on a few players like 34-year-old Willie le Roux and captain Siya Kolisi, who was recently criticised for his weight and poor form by his boss at Racing 92.

Good luck Boks, we’re behind you, like always.