Six Nations kings Ireland again prove too much for Scotland

reland's 11th straight victory over Scotland means they are the only team left in the Six Nations with a chance of completing the coveted Grand Slam.

Ireland’s Jack Conan (C) charges for the line to score a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 9, 2025. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP.

Ireland stayed on course for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title with a 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Ireland’s 11th straight victory over Scotland means they are the only team left in the Six Nations with a chance of completing the coveted Grand Slam.

But this latest win was overshadowed by a first-half clash of heads between Scotland co-captain Finn Russell and team-mate Darcy Graham that took both backs out of the game.

By that stage, and not for the first time in this fixture, Ireland’s pack had established early dominance as the visitors surged into a 17-0 lead.

Scotland, to their credit, rallied either side of half-time to reduce Ireland’s advantage to 17-11.

But further Ireland tries from wing James Lowe and replacement Jack Conan put the result beyond doubt as 21-year-old fly-half Sam Prendergast, shaky in an opening 27-22 win over England in Dublin last week, justified the faith shown in him by interim coach Simon Easterby with an assured display.

Defeat left Scotland, who launched their Six Nations by beating Italy 31-19 in Edinburgh, still looking for their first win over Ireland since a 27-22 success at Murrayfield in 2017.