How many more victims will Farrell accumulate before he is finally roped in?

Why are we not surprised that Lady Luck seems to be smiling, once again, on England rugby captain Owen Farrell, the serial “no arms tackle” offender?

Farrell was red-carded on Saturday after another of his trademark shoulder charges on Wales’ Taine Basham. He was initially given a yellow card, but this was turned into a red card and a permanent sending-off after match officials used the new “bunker” system to review the original decision.

Had the red card been confirmed and a minimum six-match ban imposed, Farrell would have been out for most of England’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

Fortunately, in a move which even surprised some England fans, an all-Australian review committee withdrew the red card yesterday, clearing the way for Farrell to play the World Cup.

He is, no doubt, a big-name attraction who will bump up the all-important viewer numbers (which means revenue for World Rugby), so perhaps it was to be expected that he would be cleared. But he is a serial offender, having been disciplined in 2016, 2020, and earlier this year for foul play.

His bad behaviour has continued despite a session at World Rugby’s “tackle school”. How many more victims will he accumulate before he is finally roped in?