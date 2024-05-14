Kolisi: ‘Find a purpose in life that’s more than just about you’ (VIDEO)

The Bok captain says in the interview he'd like to be remembered more for what he does off the field than on it.

South African flanker and captain Siya Kolisi, in the colours here of Racing 92, has opened up in an interview what it takes to lead the Springboks. Picture: Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has open up in a wide-ranging interview about his youth, his journey into the Springboks setup and what he hopes to leave behind when he one day hangs up his boots.

Kolisi, who now plays for Racing 92 in Paris, previously played for the Stormers and Sharks in South Africa, after growing up in the Eastern Cape.

See the interview here

In the interview on podcast Mind Set Win, Kolisi speaks about a range of topics including leadership, losing loved ones in his youth and how it shaped him as an individual, how he overcame a major injury in five months when it usually takes nine, and the key moments of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi also mentions the stigma of men seeing therapists and how important it is for those struggling in life to seek help. He also details the funny story of how he came to meet one of his sporting heroes, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Springbok season

Kolisi recently returned to South Africa to join Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at the graduation ceremony where the Bok boss was honoured with a doctor’s degree in coaching.

The flanker is back in Europe and playing again after sitting out the action for several weeks because of a hand injury. He was recently spotted in the stands at Twickenham’s Stoop stadium where he watched his former team, the Sharks, beat Clermont in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Kolisi is expected to be back in the Bok squad for the international season, which includes tests matches against Wales, Ireland and Portugal in June and July, and then later on in the season the Boks will be involved in the Rugby Championship in matches involving Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

