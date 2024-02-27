Bankroll the Mandela house restoration project yourself, Lesufi

Another grand promise from Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, another potential stumbling block. The premier is certainly full of ideas. Nothing wrong with that. From high-tech new number plates, to scrapping e-tolls, to his Gauteng crime prevention wardens – amaPanyaza – Lesufi is certainly a busy, vocal man. If these ideas benefit the taxpayer – and don’t cost an arm and leg – why wouldn’t we want to strive to become a “world-class city”? The majority of Gauteng residents would love to see their hard-earned money actually being put to good use, as long as they benefit from the innovations implemented.…

Another grand promise from Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, another potential stumbling block.

The premier is certainly full of ideas. Nothing wrong with that. From high-tech new number plates, to scrapping e-tolls, to his Gauteng crime prevention wardens – amaPanyaza – Lesufi is certainly a busy, vocal man.

If these ideas benefit the taxpayer – and don’t cost an arm and leg – why wouldn’t we want to strive to become a “world-class city”?

The majority of Gauteng residents would love to see their hard-earned money actually being put to good use, as long as they benefit from the innovations implemented.

That’s the catch with Lesufi’s latest commitment: using government funds to help the Mandela family restore the dilapidated Houghton house where Nelson Mandela once lived is not on.

The house has been left abandoned with Mandela’s grandchildren having moved out in 2020. Reports suggest neighbours have complained about the state of the property.

Lesufi said: “To see the house of our founding president Mandela in that state was not only embarrassing but it was hurtful. We have resolved, notwithstanding the family differences, to intervene and restore this house to its original beauty. We owe it to Tata Mandela”.

Hold on, taxpayers must foot the bill. Come again?

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation’s David Fleminger agrees, saying: “As the foundation, we still have concerns in using public funds for what still is a private house and that really does not go with the way that things should be done.”

There should be at least some usage plan, some management plan that allows the public to have access to that house, otherwise where is the public benefit, why are we using public funds on that house, especially when the owners of the house are caught up in an inheritance battle?

The days of taxpayers picking up the bill for projects that don’t benefit them are over.

Mr Premier. If you want to fix the Mandela house, do so on your own dime.

