Blame the ANC for Ekurhuleni blackout row

By Editorial staff

Put animals into a cage, reduce their food and, sooner or later, they will turn on each other. That is the danger of what the ANC’s incompetence and corruption has led SA to.

There is probably justifiable anger in other municipalities that Ekurhuleni has been caught out cheating on load shedding.

Not only were its citizens better off because the city was not following the Eskom rules, which apply to load shedding countrywide, but in doing so, it was posing a serious threat to the stability of the national electricity grid.

The municipality’s actions may have also contributed to higher stages of load shedding for other towns and cities that were sticking to the rules.

What was behind this cheating? Was it playing politics? Or a sense of entitlement that it should be treated differently, because it is home to many important national industries? Or was it just plain incompetence?

At least now that Eskom has stepped in to take full charge of Ekurhuleni’s load shedding, there will, in future, be justice and equity – we should all suffer the same.

But, let’s not get so angry that we start fighting over this. Let’s not forget the real culprit is the ANC.