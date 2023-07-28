WATCH: ‘What is happening at Eskom makes Guptas look like a joke’ − Malema

By Faizel Patel

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sharply criticised Eskom, saying the corruption at the power utility makes the Guptas look like a joke.

Malema was addressing the red berets 10th anniversary gala dinner on Thursday night at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

The function was attended by among others families of the shot Marikana miners, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and controversial tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti.

The EFF is expected to host its 10th anniversary bash with everyone at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July.

Malema said the state capture by the Guptas is nothing compared to what is happening at Eskom.

“If the Guptas did state capture, they were playing. What we are experiencing today with Eskom makes the Guptas look like a joke. Today, more than 300 people in communities near Kamden, Grootvlei and Hendrina who were promised training when the Komati Power Station was shut down are still stranded and unemployed without income.

Malema said the “collapse of the economy, public finance and state-owned enterprises is just a symptom of a broader systematic problem of corruption”.

“When we formed the EFF, we correctly characterised South Africa as a kleptocracy. Every day we witness government leaders openly looting state resources pursuing self-enrichment without shame while the people of Hammanskraal lack access to clean water and drinkable water.

“The people of Spruitview in Mooiplaas live in a dumpsite, the resident of Setswetla in Alexandra are packed together like rats and children in the Eastern Cape continue to use pit toilets, yet your state president goes and unveils a Mandela statue,” Malema said.

Malema praises Adriano Mazzotti

During the EFF dinner, Malema also praised Mazzotti and defended him against allegations of criminal activities, saying the controversial businessman has never been charged for any crime.

“We are very proud of Adriano Mazzotti and are not ashamed to associate with him. We don’t know his business because he’s not our business partner. He donated money to the EFF like all of you who bought tables here.

“We just declared because it was not a secret that the money was donated by Mazzotti,” Malema said.

