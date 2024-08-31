Bokke, our blood runs green today

Today's game will be played at Ellis Park, the venue where South Africa beat the All Blacks to win their first World Cup final in 1995

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel says the Boks are better than they were last year, as they prepare for the challenge of the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks against the All Blacks – it probably doesn’t become much bigger than this.

Okay, a Rugby World Cup final is a bigger occasion, but having won the last two Webb Ellis Cups and a record four in total, forgive us for getting away from ourselves and putting the New Zealand-South African rivalry on a pedestal.

New Zealand also have three Webb Ellis trophies of their own, which goes to show how dominant the two nations are, and they’ll be desperate to avenge last year’s narrow 12-11 defeat to the Boks in France.

It’s what makes today’s Rugby Championship Test – the first of two back-to-back Tests between the nations in South Africa – extra special because it will be played at Ellis Park, the venue where South Africa beat the All Blacks to win their first World Cup final in 1995 after it went to extra-time and a last-gasp Joel Stransky drop goal.

Ellis Park holds many memories for the men in green over the years, but it has also been a happy hunting ground for their foes.

In 10 Tests between the nations since 1992, it’s level at five apiece, and very little separates the teams in terms of numbers.

In other words, today has all the ingredients for a thriller. In a rarity the Boks, leading the Rugby Championship with two bonus-point wins over Australia Down Under, enter the Test as favourites after New Zealand lost to Argentina and then beat them, but you just have to glance at the All Black squad to realise how much power and skill they pack.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi said: “It’s different putting on the Bok jersey. We know we control how people feel.

“We know how lekker it is for people to go to work on a Monday and talk about the Boks winning. This is a big game for us … winning takes us one step closer to winning the Freedom Cup.

“And right now nothing else matters.”

Today, in front of a packed home crowd, our blood is green.