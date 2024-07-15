Boks have plenty of talent despite loss

Bok fans, shouldn’t read too much into the loss as a one point victory against a team playing in a disjointed fashion is hardly the stuff of legends.

Without wanting to sound bad loser-ish or wanting to take anything away from Ireland’s victory over the Springboks on Saturday, we have to say the visitors had a huge chunk of Jole Stransky luck with that last-gasp drop goal.

Also, Irish supporters, though buoyed by the win, must be asking why their team didn’t bury the Boks, something they looked well capable of for most of the match.

Bok fans, on the other hand, shouldn’t read too much into the loss. A one-point margin of victory against a team playing in a disjointed fashion is hardly the stuff of legends.

What should give Bok management – and fans – pause for thought, is that this side looked like the Springboks of old…. Skop, skop, skop. And while having a reliable goal kicker like Handrè Pollard can turn close games into wins, it does not enable attacking flair.

And, in that regard, Ireland were also the moral victors on Saturday, having at least crossed their opponents’ try line. But, it is encouraging that young hopefuls are stepping up – like Grant Williams and Sacha FeinbergMngomezulu – and showing that there is plenty of talent coming through the ranks ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

