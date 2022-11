A lost opportunity to make a serious statement and end France’s 12-match unbeaten run: that’s how the Springboks would’ve felt yesterday after losing 30-26 in a thrilling Test match in Marseille on Saturday. Playing with 14 men for most of the match, following the red-carding of Pieter-Steph du Toit, the Boks produced a performance not often seen under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber. They kicked less than usual, they ran back at the French and they asked questions in almost every area of the game, putting the Six Nations champions and one of the early favourites for...

A lost opportunity to make a serious statement and end France’s 12-match unbeaten run: that’s how the Springboks would’ve felt yesterday after losing 30-26 in a thrilling Test match in Marseille on Saturday.

Playing with 14 men for most of the match, following the red-carding of Pieter-Steph du Toit, the Boks produced a performance not often seen under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber.

They kicked less than usual, they ran back at the French and they asked questions in almost every area of the game, putting the Six Nations champions and one of the early favourites for the World Cup next year under plenty of pressure.

ALSO READ: Springboks not far off the top after loss against France

The Boks, and their fans, will feel this was one Test they should, not could, have won.

The goal-kicking too, by three make-shift kickers, was top-notch – but the same cannot be said of the officiating.

France’s late winning try was dodgy and a failure in communication between Wayne Barnes and the TMO to discuss the “double movement” by the try-scorer didn’t happen.

So while the Boks will be upbeat after their brave showing, the reality is they have lost two in a row on tour and still have to face Italy – surprise winners against Australia on Saturday – and England.

They have it all to do to avoid a tour whitewash.

NOW READ: WATCH: Were the Boks robbed in Marseille?