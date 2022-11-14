Rassie’s tweets: How will World Rugby respond?

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

How, if at all, will World Rugby respond to the latest series of tweets by SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus has landed in hot water before, following a video he made questioning and criticising refereeing decisions made by Nic Berry and his officiating panel during last year’s first Test between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions.

World Rugby didn’t take kindly to the video and banned Erasmus from rugby for several months.

Now, in the wake of the Boks’ Test defeat to France in Marseille at the weekend, Erasmus has been at it again.

This time though, he didn’t make a video (or one the public knows about), but he did send out a series of tweets in the hours after the Boks’ loss to France, posing several questions and musing about incidents in the match.

In his first tweet, hours after the match, he says, among other things, “We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing.” He seems to be questioning some of the calls made by referee Wayne Barnes.

I know guys and accept it, we really only have ourselves to blame as the French were awsome both on the field (players)and off the field (supporters)!! We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing ????????Sorry ???????? we know ???? pic.twitter.com/hte6ggyXk9— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 12, 2022

In a second clip, Erasmus highlights a moment where a French player potentially detaches from a maul and states “we just have to work harder and make sure we understand the rules correctly.”

Deon copping a lot of flack for this yellow card, to be honest I also thought the Blue 16 detached and maul over, we just have to work harder and make sure we understand the rules correctly! Very costly ???? ! We deserve all the criticism!! Sorry ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/vyBTf5dUXO— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

In two more clips, Erasmus points out potential infringements by French players, which went unpunished by Barnes.

This so clever by Fickou, the way he moves and presents himself on our side of the ruck has no influence on our speed of the ball from the ruck !! We can certainly learn from this !! Sorry ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nCisruylk4— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

Both the ???????? and ???????? 9’s under immense pressure !! We just have to get that on side right!!Sorry ???????????? pic.twitter.com/srzoaBjm89— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

Erasmus also compares two moments in the game when a seemingly flat pass by the French team is allowed by the officials, but a similar pass made by Willie le Roux late on when the Boks were chasing the game and looking to launch an attack was called “forward” by Barnes.

Learning!! Those long passes just have an optical illusion attached to it, we will work hard at it!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/T76fdJk4y1— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

The Boks have now lost two matches in a row on their European tour, following a defeat last week against Ireland in Dublin.

Erasmus already then seemingly felt hard-done by following a few incidents that seemingly went Ireland’s way, including their scoring a try from what appeared to be a forward pass.

Tough test match, thanks for all the support from ????????, also thanks to the Ireland supporters at the Aviva, you definetly understand the game and its great to play in an atmosphere like yesterday ! Surely was a game of big battles,but small margins ???????? pic.twitter.com/Jcjci2Jlvo— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 6, 2022

It remains to be seen if World Rugby will respond to the latest series of tweets by the SA Rugby director of rugby.

The Boks still have two more games on their November tour of Europe. They face Italy in Genoa this weekend and conclude their tour with a match against England at Twickenham the following week.

