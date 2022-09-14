Martin Williams
3 minute read
14 Sep 2022
4:20 am
Opinion

Can Charles engender enough respect to hold the Commonwealth together?

Martin Williams

King Charles III’s esteem is under microscopic scrutiny, where new perceived slights are already pounced upon.

Can Charles engender enough respect to hold the Commonwealth together?
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the State Opening Of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on June 21, 2017 in London, England. This year saw a scaled-back State opening of Parliament Ceremony with the Queen arriving by car rather than carriage and not wearing the Imperial State Crown or the Robes of State. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Hateful responses to Queen Elizabeth II’s death were not unexpected, especially from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), whose trademarks include uncouth behaviour. Without irony, the EFF used the epithet “thief”. This from a group whose leaders stand accused of the same offence in instances such as Afrirent and VBS bank looting. Hypocrisy wears red overalls. However, no one is above reproach, including Elizabeth II and her successor King Charles III, for whom she has set high standards. Charles has failed to display one of Elizabeth’s enduring strengths: an ability to remain above the fray. As CNN’s Fareed Zakaria writes in...

Read more on these topics