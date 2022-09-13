WATCH: Spurs coach Conte on visit to pay respects to the Queen

Phakaaathi Reporter

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he visited Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay his own respects to the Queen but is pleased the majority of football will now go ahead this week.

The English Premier League announced on Monday that only the Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds matches would be postponed this weekend. Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of a planned rail strike.

Arsenal’s Europa League game at home to PSV on Thursday has also been called off, but all the Uefa Champions League matches involving English teams are set to go ahead.

That includes Spurs’ match at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, while Tottenham will also play Leicester City at home on Saturday.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” read a Premier League statement.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.”