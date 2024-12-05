Opinion

5 Dec 2024

06:00 am

Cartoon for the day

Mmamoloko Kubayi is the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, replacing Thembi Simelane.

Cyril Ramaphosa announces immediate cabinet changes, reassigning Thembi Simelane to Human Settlements as questions about her VBS bank-linked loan linger.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his cabinet with immediate effect, moving Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane to Human Settlement.

“The changes to the national executive are effective immediately. I would like to wish these members of the national executive well in their new positions,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Ramaphosa has appointed Mmamoloko Kubayi as the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, replacing Simelane with this appointment and concurrently moving Simelane to the Ministry of Human Settlements. 

Ramaphosa appointed Phumzile Mgcina and Judith Nemadzinga-Chabalala as deputy ministers for Mineral and Petroleum Resources and Employment and Labour, respectively.

Read the full story here: Cabinet reshuffle: Kubayi in, Simelane moved to Human Settlements

