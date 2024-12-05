Ramaphosa’s missed opportunity to act on Simelane’s corruption

Ramaphosa’s delay in addressing Simelane’s corruption shows a failure to take decisive action in rooting out ANC corruption.

The president’s indecision is final. That’s one way of looking at Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure, yet again, to grasp the nettle and act firmly against the stench of corruption permeating the upper ranks of the ANC.

He could have – no, should have – immediately suspended Justice Minister Thembi Simelane earlier this year when news emerged of the dodgy loan she took from one of those involved in looting the VBS Building Society.

That was months ago and the minister has been trying to brazen it out by saying the loan was legitimate, but providing no documentary evidence to back up her denial of wrongdoing.

Now, an investigation by News24 and Daily Maverick has detailed Simelane’s extravagant spending when she was mayor of Polokwane… far in excess of what she earned as a salary.

Going by receipts the journalists found, she had a taste for expensive handbags and shoes, never mind a luxury R170 000 family trip to a Disney resort in Florida in the US.

The digging also uncovered a plot of land in Pretoria, bought in cash from an account held by a company controlled by Simelane.

Simelane has no visible means of income to support this lavish lifestyle… thus revealing she has the same magical talent as other ANC apparatchiks close to the trough.

Well, maybe Ramaphosa moved her sideways to keep her out of trouble?

To minister of human settlements? Where there are untold billions lying around for housing projects? At the very least, a strange decision, comrade President.

Sadly, the Simelane affair proves that, the higher you are up the ANC totem pole, the less likely it is you will ever be brought to book for looting.

Who cares whether the gogos lost their pensions in the VBS heist? Who cares they if will end their days in penury?

Pass me another Louis Vuitton bag, please…

