Cartoon of the day

Grandstanding, posturing and bad moods marked two weeks in politics that’s presented a fruit salad to voters who wanted change.

But it could sour in coming days should parties continue with much ado about nothing.

In a week in which the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) threw its toys out of the cot and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) headed to the Constitutional Court to challenge parliament’s debut, parties need to pause for some serious introspection, said political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden of the University of Johannesburg. In short, grow up.