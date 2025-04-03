Five suspected CIT robbers including kingpin shot dead in Durban [VIDEO]

The robbers who are from Gauteng are also believed to be linked to a heist in KwaMashu on the M25 near Duff Road.

Police found three pistols, a shotgun and fancy clothes in the suspects BMW. Picture: Saps

Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers (CIT), including a kingpin, wanted for a string of cash-in-transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), have been shot dead.

The robbers, who are from Gauteng, are also believed to be linked to a heist in KwaMashu on the M25 near Duff Road on Monday.

Intelligence

They were killed in a shootout with police at Ridgeview near Chesterville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said men were notorious for CIT robberies.

“Police were conducting an intelligence-led operation after gathering information that the suspects were planning to commit yet another cash-in-transit robbery in the vicinity of the iLembe District in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Shootout

Netshiunda said police presence in the area disturbed the ‘suspects’ mission’, and officers located the suspects in Ridgeview.

“Police identified the suspect’s vehicle, and as they approached it, the suspects opened fire towards the police, and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, all five suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Four firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.

“The suspects were from the Gauteng province, and one of them is believed to be a kingpin who was behind several cash-in-transit robberies around the country. The operation continues in search of other suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Police found three pistols, a shotgun and fancy clothes in the suspect’s BMW.

CIT robbers killed

The gun battles come less than a week after three suspects wanted for a spate of CIT cases going as far back as 2021 were shot dead in a gun battle with police in KZN.

It is understood the shoot-out happened at Reservoir Hills in Durban on Friday morning.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers recovered two firearms after the gun battle.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded, and two firearms were recovered. Police officers also found a hand grenade in the vehicle. Two police officers were grazed by bullets on their heads during the shootout. The two members were treated on the scene by paramedics.”

Naicker said investigations are ongoing to determine if there are any other cases in which the suspects are involved in KZN and other areas.

