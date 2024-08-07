Cartoon of the day: 7 August 2024

Political analysts have questioned Jacob Zuma's authority to expel members of the MK party.

Questions have been asked about the legitimacy of Jacob Zuma’s leadership position in the MK party.

This after South Africa’s former president sent a letter to the MK party’s secretary-general Arthur Zwane, informing him of his expulsion.

The party has also been criticised for not holding an elective conference or adopting a constitution before the national and provincial elections.

Political analysts say this means that the MK party lacks a leadership structure and a constitution needed to make democratic decisions.

The MK party also previously booted its founder Jabulani Khumalo, along with four other senior members, without giving a proper explanation for their expulsion.

