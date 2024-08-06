Zuma takes Ramaphosa private prosecution fight to ConCourt [VIDEO]

In July last year, the Gauteng High Court set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa, saying it was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader made a brief appearance at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: Screengrab.

Former President Jacob Zuma is taking his private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Constitutional Court.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader made a brief appearance at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation were among the supporters in court.

The matter has been postponed to 6 February 2025.

Watch Dali Mpofu saying Zuma going to Constitutional Court to appeal SCA ruling

[WATCH] Former president Jacob Zuma's legal representative Adv. Dali Mpofu tells the Johannesburg High Court that his client will approach the Constitutional Court to appeal the ruling against his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa. pic.twitter.com/ptEM80vTZX

Private prosecution

In July last year, a full bench of the Gauteng High Court set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa, saying it was unlawful and unconstitutional. The Court refused him leave to appeal in September, saying an appeal had no prospects of success.

Zuma then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), but this was rejected in February with the court saying in a single line that “the requirements for special leave are not satisfied”.

Not satisfied, Zuma then applied for a “reconsideration” by the SCA in May, but its president Mahube Molemela refused to entertain his appeal in his failed bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa.

Heading to ConCourt

However, the former president is now trying to appeal that decision.

During proceedings, Advocate Dali Mpofu – representing Zuma, said because the SCA in May dismissed a reconsideration application as well, they will be heading to the Constitutional Court.

“In May of this year, the reconsideration application was dismissed. Unfortunately, as my attorney put it, the matter fell through the cracks, but there was certainly, as it is indicated in the document that I handed out there. is certainly instructions from the private prosecutor to institute a further appeal in the Constitutional Court.

“That process obviously will then have to take place, together with the necessary condemnation applications and so on,” Mpofu said.

Court battles

It’s been one court battle after another for Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

The former president initiated private prosecution against Ramaphosa on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference on 15 December 2022.

He accused Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact” to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

Zuma also accused Downer, who is the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption trial, of allegedly leaking his confidential medical information to Maughan in August 2021.

