Chaos and power play: Middle East strikes leave global order shattered

As death and destruction rained down from the skies over the Middle East over the weekend – when Israel and the United States “pre-emptively” attacked Iran and Tehran replied in kind – along with the human corpses among the rubble was the lifeless body of the United Nations, next to the equally fatally injured concept of international law.

Might over morality

What remains – and what is being lauded by many supporters of Donald Trump and of Israel – is the primitive “might is right” principle.

When you have the guns and bombs, then whatever you say goes. For Trump, with his bully-boy attitude, it’s the power he has always craved.

That power means he – and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu – can now be judge, jury and executioner over those they deem a threat.

The war could now threaten the whole Middle East because Gulf states are angered that Iran has targeted their territory.

Tehran claims its targets in places like Dubai, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were US bases – something which rings hollow as a number of civilian locations, including airports and hotels, were hit by its missiles and drones.

Shipping will be disrupted, and there will possibly be shortages of crude oil, which will bring higher fuel prices for many countries.

Uncertain future

Tehran has not yet seen a “regime change”, much as the US and Israel had intended would come after the strikes had eliminated many of Iran’s leaders.

The loss of Khamenei might lead to an even more extremist successor who will dip deeply into the well of bitterness left among Iranians.

Undoubtedly, as the victors seem to be crowing, the world has dramatically changed in the past three days. But we wonder if it will change for the better.

