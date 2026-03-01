Here is how many SA flights to and from Dubai and Doha have been cancelled

UAE airspace has been closed after cities across the Middle East were targeted by Iran in retaliation for attacks led by the US and Israel.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) have confirmed that multiple flights to and from the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled.

UAE airspace was closed yesterday as the United States (US) and Israel traded airstrikes with Iran, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rockets were intercepted in the skies above Dubai and Doha on Saturday night, with strikes continuing on Sunday morning.

Cancelled flights

ACSA stated on Sunday that at least 14 flights had been cancelled, affecting three South African airports.

At least eight flights have been cancelled at OR Tambo International, seven outbound and one inbound.

Cape Town International and King Shaka International reported four and two cancellations, respectively – all outbound flights.

“ACSA confirms that the current closure of UAE airspace is affecting flights operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways thus far.

“Passengers are strongly advised to contact their airlines or relevant embassies directly for the latest flight schedules and status updates.

“ACSA remains committed to the safety of all travellers and our thoughts are with those impacted by these disruptions,” ACSA stated.

Conflict in the Middle East

Iran fired retaliatory strikes against targets across the Middle East on Saturday after the US and Israel fired the first shots in the early hours of Saturday.

Dubai’s international airport, the Burj Al Arab hotel and sections of the Palm Jumeirah all suffered damages, reported.

Strickes were also reported in Bahrain and Kuwait.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday evening called for restraint to prevent humanitarian and economic consequences.

“Experience has repeatedly demonstrated that there can be no military solution to fundamentally political problems that can and should be resolved diplomatically.

“Military confrontation has never delivered sustainable peace, nor has it addressed the legitimate grievances that underlie conflict,” Ramaphosa stated.

