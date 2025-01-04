City councillors are no royalty

The high court set aside a new law the city passed on inflated protection without evidence of a risk assessment.

File image of the Johannesburg City Council Chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Thank goodness for our judicial system because the courts are our only counter to the madness of some politicians.

So, let’s celebrate a high court decision that severely trims the VIP bodyguard circus in the City of Joburg.

The court ruled this week that the mayor, chief-whip and speaker of the council can legally only be afforded two bodyguards each. It comes after the city passed a new law last year that saw the mayor receive 10 bodyguards and the speaker receive eight, without evidence of a threat-risk assessment.

Some MMCs, such as MMC of finance Margaret Arnolds, received five bodyguards, while MMC of transport Kenny Kunene received four. There were instances where some of the senior administrators also had bodyguards.

According to the court, this policy is invalid and unconstitutional and has now been set aside.

Bar the risk of having to deal with angry residents who seldom see proper service delivery, what is the threat to city councillors?

The VIP protection policy – whether at national, provincial or municipal level – is nothing less than grandiose ego-stroking of the people who often do little to earn their inflated salaries.

Why should we pay so that you can pretend you’re royalty?

