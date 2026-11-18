Democracy does not mean the biggest party rules alone, and a coalition is the only honest way to build a majority.

Let us be honest about what democracy actually means.

Democracy does not mean that the biggest party rules alone. Democracy means the majority of the people rule. When no single party wins a majority, a coalition is the only honest way to build that majority.

If Party A gets 45% of the vote, that means 55% of the people did not vote for Party A. That is not a mandate. That is a plurality, not a majority. Why should 45% rule over 55% as if the 55% do not exist? That is minority rule dressed up as victory.

A coalition says: Party B got 30%, Party C got 25%. Together they represent 55% of voters. That is more people than Party A. That is more will of the people, not less. The voters of B and C may not have voted for exactly the same party, but they both voted against Party A governing alone.

Their combined vote is a clear instruction; we do not want one-party rule. To ignore that and hand power to Party A anyway would be the real fraud. This is the beauty of a coalition. It forces politicians to listen.

In a one-party majority, a party can do what it wants for five years and ignore everyone else. It can become arrogant, corrupt and untouchable, because it knows no-one can stop it. That is what we saw for decades in South Africa. One dominant party, no real opposition, no accountability and service delivery collapsing while the governing party told us to wait.

A coalition breaks that arrogance. No party can govern alone. To pass a budget, to elect a mayor, to pass a policy, you must convince others. You must negotiate. You must compromise. That is not weakness. That is democracy in its purest form. Democracy is not winnertakes-all. Democracy is learning to live together despite differences.

Coalitions also protect small voices. In a winner-takes-all system, if you vote for a small party, your vote is wasted. You are told you should have voted for the big party. But in a coalition system, every vote counts.

A party with 5% or 8% is not wasted. It can bring the issues of its community – the township, the minority, the workers, the youth – into government. Without coalitions, those voices would be silenced forever by the big parties.

Is it democratic to silence millions of voters simply because they are not part of the biggest block?

Look at the world. Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand – some of the most stable, prosperous, least corrupt democracies in the world are governed by coalitions almost all the time.

They do not collapse every week. They build schools, hospitals and economies because coalition forces discipline. You cannot be reckless when your partner can walk away. You cannot steal freely when your partner is watching you. A coalition partner is the best watchdog a government can have.

Yes, our metros have been messy. Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni have seen instability. But let us not blame coalitions for that. Let us blame politicians who put positions before people.

The problem is not the system. The problem is greedy leaders who change coalitions like they change shirts, who vote for a motion of no confidence not because the mayor failed, but because they were not given a tender or a post. That is not a failure of coalitions. That is a failure of character.

A formal coalition is better because it is public. A coalition is the people saying no one party owns us. You must work together, or you do not work at all. That is not cosmetic. That is democracy growing up.