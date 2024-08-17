Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

17 Aug 2024

04:20 am

Crack down on the tax evaders and the corrupt

Corruption is hurting Africa, having negative impacts on economic development, social services delivery, welfare and people’s rights.

Tax evasion and corruption

Image: iStock

When you hear that Africa loses an estimated R1.6 trillion annually due to illicit financial flows (IFFs), you have to be concerned for the continent.

IFF analyst Isaac Agyiri, addressing the SA Federation of Trade Unions’ political school this week, said corruption is hurting Africa, having negative impacts on economic development, social services delivery, welfare and people’s rights.

Tax and legal expert Agyiri said “about 60% of Africa’s IFFs-related woes were due to individuals and companies having employed tactics to evade tax collection in several countries on the continent, including South Africa”.

Some of the practices included money laundering, human and drugs trafficking, further driven by corruption and bribery – “all the things that earn Africa a bad reputation globally”.

Agyiri said: “Tax evasion has made it impossible for Africa to collect enough tax.”

ALSO READ: A bitter pill: Doctor found guilty of failing to pay tax on R17 million income

If SA and other nations on the continent could curb these losses, imagine how this money could be used to – better education, health care and infrastructure, while also creating new employment ventures.

We need to crack down on this immediately. It’s really that simple.

Read more on these topics

Africa corruption tax tax evasion tax fraud

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News 12 years after Marikana massacre: ‘Blood of miners stained our nation’
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Shivambu may have joined Zuma’s ANC fantasy long ago
Business Canal+ takeover: MultiChoice faces uncertain future amid strategy discrepancies
Politics Floyd Shivambu may have seen MK as a ‘haven’ with VBS cloud hanging over him
Africa Corruption: Africa loses R1.6trn a year from illicit financial deals

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES