Free State struggling to resuscitate asbestos roofing project

“We need financial resources to be able to achieve the eradication of asbestos in the Free State.”

Free State MEC for Human Settlements, Saki Mokoena delivering the departmental budget vote speech in Bloemfontein. Picture: Department of Human Settlements Facebook Page

The Free State Department of Human Settlements is still on a mission to remove asbestos roofs in the province, but they need money.

This, while a court case into a failed R255 million asbestos roofing project is ongoing.

The department’s MEC Saki Mokoena said their commitment to this project underscores the importance it had placed on the health and safety of Free State residents.

Delivering his departmental budget vote speech on Friday, Mokoena said they had identified approximately 36 000 asbestos roofed units across the province that require urgent attention.

Asbestos removal in 2024

Since the failure of the R255 million asbestos roofing project, different MECs responsible for the department have committed to the removal of asbestos.

Previous MEC Ketso Makume set out to remove 2 000 units during his tenure.

Mokoena said they have revitalized 220 units as part of a proof-of-concept phase.

“This phase has been instrumental in demonstrating the viability of our approach and has allowed a refining of a process that ensures, the removal of asbestos is both effective and streamlined.”

He added that they need financial resources to be able to achieve the eradication of asbestos in the province.

He said the national and provincial departments of Human Settlements would need to find ways to raise the resources needed to resolve the challenge.

“The R25 million (5 per district) in the current financial year is nowhere near the resources needed to resolve this within a short space of time.”

Failed R255 million asbestos roofing project

The project, which the Free State is attempting to resuscitate, was initially allocated R255 million.

The project aimed to remove hazardous asbestos roofing. The materials used for roofing can cause lung cancer.

However, the R255 million saw little to no asbestos roofs removed.

Those implicated in the failed project include former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, former Free State Human Settlements MEC Olly Mlamleli, and controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, amongst others.

During Magashule’s tenure as Premier and Mlamleli’s as MEC, Blackhead Consulting, owned by Sodi, was awarded the R255 million tender to audit, assess, and remove asbestos in the province.

The latest in the court case

The latest accused in the matter, Moroadi Cholota appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court this week. The former personal assistant to Magashule was granted bail on Thursday after being extradited from the United States.

Magashule and 18 co-accused have previously attempted to get the case thrown out of court. However, their application was dismissed.

The accused then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). But in May 2023, the court also dismissed the application.

The accused in the case face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The trial date has been set for 15 April to 23 June 2025.