DeWet du Toit walking in famous footsteps

George is a Western Cape town run by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and so you can’t sit around and complain about potholes all day, like they do in ANC municipalities.

Perhaps that’s why DeWet du Toit became obsessed with Tarzan, because he has to find other ways to amuse himself – aside from he-manthing hiking in the nearby Outeniqua mountains, that is.

Du Toit and his twin brother Rudolf have turned the obsession into a thriving online cottage industry, attracting more than 207 000 subscribers to their YouTube channel where they produce short videos on the heroic doings of the jungle man in the loincloth.

WATCH: Meet South Africa’s very own Tarzan from George

The brothers have notched up more than 50 million views of their work and hope that DeWet – whose muscles and flowing locks personify the wild hero – will be picked up by Hollywood for the next Tarzan blockbuster.

Their quest for stardom – including a visit to Hollywood Boulevard – was documented on kykNET this year and the brothers say they will soon be heading to Tinseltown to further their careers.

Well, okes, you’re following in illustrious SA footsteps – Charlize Theron, Trevor Noah and Arnold Vosloo are hard acts to follow.

We hope you manage to swing it…