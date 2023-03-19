Ramaphosa deploys over 3 000 soldiers for EFF national shutdown

Sipho Mabena

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3 474 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work alongside police officers to maintain law and order during the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday.

Parliament said on Sunday the president informed speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo of the SANDF deployment to combat crime and preserve law and order during the shutdown.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the deployment was in line with Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 19 of the Defence Act of 2002 and will cost the taxpayer a total of R166 562 058.

Operation Prosper

The deployment has been effected under Operation Prosper.

“The president’s letter will be brought to the attention of the members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces through Parliament’s official papers, the Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC),” he added.

This comes after the Western Cape police announced that it has taken at least seven days of intense planning meetings in anticipation of the national shutdown planned by the EFF.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, integrated law enforcement agencies under the auspices of the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure were on high alert.

She said this would be done with strategic and tactical deployments in place ready for any eventuality throughout the province.

Strong force

Potelwa said the integrated forces comprising SANDF members, various Saps units, metro police with law enforcement officials from different municipalities, traffic services and a contingent of private security officials were operationally ready with deployments scheduled for predetermined times in identified locations.

“As part of the… operational plan, police officials on foot, horseback, in vehicles and motorbikes with air support at strategic positions are on hand to respond promptly and accordingly to incidents of lawlessness. The deployments will be enhanced utilising the integrated CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera systems as well as other cutting edge technology,” she said.

Potelwa pleaded with organisers and participants of the planned shutdown to respect the rule of law as officials will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who break the law and infringe upon the rights of others.

Dedicated detectives

She said a dedicated contingent of detectives will be on hand to investigate reported cases.

“Social media users are warned against posting and disseminating inflammatory content contained in videos and messages that seek to incite violence and spread falsehoods. Law enforcement officials will without hesitation invoke relevant pieces of legislation (Section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act and Section 18H of the Films and Publications Act) in relation to inappropriate social media posts,” Potelwa warned.

She said in implementing the plan, community police forum (CPF) members, with neighbourhood watches and patrollers, will bolster the deployed forces on the ground.

Respect the law or else…

Potelwa pleaded with community leaders to encourage community members to reject being mobilised to partake in unlawful activities.

She urged community members to be active citizens and work with law enforcement agencies to report wrongdoing and criminality.

Potelwa said planning and situational-assessment meetings with all roleplayers will continue on a regular basis for an integrated and coordinated response to the pending protest action.

She said the integrated law enforcement agencies acknowledge and respect the right of individuals to protest enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Potwelwa, however, said it was incumbent on the organisers and participants to protest within the parameters of the law.

“Once there is a breach of the law, we as law enforcement agencies will act decisively,” she warned.

Numbers to call for action

Potelwa said community members, business owners, drivers, commuters and any other affected parties who find themselves adversely impacted by actions of the planned shutdown were advised to contact the following numbers for a prompt and coordinated response:

Provincial Government: 0860 142 142

Saps WC POCC: 0800 31 4444

City of Cape Town: 107 / 021 480 7700

Saps Garden Route District: 044 803 4455 / 044 803 4414 / 044 803 4415

Saps West Coast District: 087 077 0837

Saps Central Karoo District: 023 302 8326 / 082 302 8326

Saps Cape Winelands District: 021 807 4015 / 082 522 3175

Saps City of Cape Town District: 082 469 1529

Saps Overberg District: 028 313 7000

