Downer: Corruption will be punished, just watch this space

Advocate Billy Downer vows that state capture criminals will be held accountable.

State prosecutor Billy Downer in court during Schabir Shaik’s fraud and corruption case, at the Durban High Court on 5 April 2006. Picture: Gallo Images

To hear prosecutor advocate Billy Downer warn those linked to state capture to “watch this space”, it gives those pleading for their comeuppance much-needed hope.

Downer, speaking at a panel discussion about halting corruption in South Africa at an investment conference in Cape Town this week, insisted all was not lost despite years of mostly inactivity when it comes to bringing those responsible for corruption to book.

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo painstakingly headed up the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture for just short of two years, receiving eight extensions, listening to 278 witnesses and collecting 159 109 pages as evidence. He gave the fourth and final part of his findings in April 2022.

Sadly, up to now, very little has actually materialised in terms of meting out punishment. Many with state capture links are still walking free, while others are even in high positions of power.

It’s why the public has little faith in our justice system and little confidence anyone of stature will be held to account.

Downer, the state prosecutor in former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial, said: “When the Scorpions [a former specialised unit in the National Prosecuting Authority] was abolished, South Africa went from an ideal state with a much-desired investigative unit to one where the NPA was captured. The one main thing is the top structures [of the NPA] are now uncaptured. The prosecutors are incorruptible people.”

He added: “Ten years of state capture cannot be reversed in five years. The NPA hears the cries of the public. We want the crooks in the tjoekie. But we have to follow the law and find the evidence. Just give us more time. Things are happening. Watch this space.”

A clear message needs to be sent out by our legal and law enforcement authorities: break the law and you will be locked up. We hope Downer is right and we start seeing those corrupt criminals thrown in the tjoekie.

The sooner, the better.