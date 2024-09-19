Call to fast-track implementation of China-SA accords

Implementation of the recently signed agreements with China could go a long way to ensuring that limits are set on the use of protection.

Mineral-rich South Africa, with world-class infrastructure, a marine life-endowed coastline and vast unexplored agricultural land, has not unleashed its full potential and opportunities.

Having enacted myriad progressive laws and policies, we have emerged from the recent polls as a shining example of political stability on the continent and elsewhere in the world.

Our biggest challenge has been failure to fully implement policies and laws – a mandate expected to be fulfilled by the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation.

During a recent address to journalists in Pretoria at the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation feedback session with Chinese ambassador to SA Wu Peng, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, opened up about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “source of annoyance”.

Magwenya was referring to Ramaphosa’s concern at government’s failure to implement all bilateral agreements with other countries.

During his official state visit to China earlier this month, which coincided with the all-important Forum for China-Africa Cooperation, SA Cabinet ministers signed eight agreements enhancing economic cooperation and implementing cooperation in human settlements, agriculture, science and technology.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa was “annoyed when learning that some agreements have not been implemented” – prompting him to urge ministers during his trip to China “to move with speed in implementing” the SA-China agreements.

According to Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, agreements signed in China marked “a very important day – especially for agriculture in South Africa”.

China is South Africa’s largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is China’s number one trading partner in Africa, with total bilateral trade having grown from R614 billion in 2022 to R692 billion in 2023.

Wu said: “The two leaders [presidents Ramaphosa and Xi Jinping] have done an evaluation of the China-SA relationship on strategic and cooperative partnership, with the key focus being on implementation.”

Describing the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation summit as “a great success”, Wu said the gathering marked “yet another important reunion for the China-Africa family”.

“The Forum for China-Africa Cooperation has become a guiding force in international cooperation with Africa,” said Wu.

Although The Economist published an article in 2000 describing Africa as “the hopeless continent”, Wu said the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation was “established in the same year”.

“It has been proven that China was right to show confidence in Africa back then.

“This year’s summit was filled with highlights – representing a historic milestone in ChinaAfrica relations.

“President Xi emphasised at the summit’s opening ceremony that China-Africa relations are now at their best in history, with China having established or elevated strategic partnerships with 30 African nations.

“China now has strategic partnerships with all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China,” said Wu.

Wu said relations between China and Africa were also “elevated to an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a shared future for the new era”. Africa was “the only continent to have this level of partnership with China”.

