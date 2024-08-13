East London Grand Prix Circuit: What makes South Africa unique

There are many strange and wonderful aspects about the East London Grand Prix Circuit that are indicative of the culture we live in.

Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) won the opening Touring Car race at the East London Grand Prix circuit in July. Picture: Brandspotential

The East London Grand Prix Circuit track holds a special place in local motorsport, laying claim to being the birthplace of track racing in South Africa.

You’d assume to find a big board outside the track mentioning the three Formula One races it hosted between 1962 and 1965.

That was even before the SA Grand Prix was moved to Kyalami, which went on to host 20 F1 races.

There should be photos of Graham Hill and Jim Clark, multiple F1 world champions who took the chequered flag with the picturesque Indian Ocean as backdrop.

Along with more distinguished company in Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart, who also raced there. This larger-than-life brag board should also be vocal about the track still holding the distinction of featuring the fastest corner in local track racing – the infamous 200km/h+ Potter’s Pass.

Instead, it’s unrecognisable for anyone not familiar with the area. The reason being quite bizarre.

What started life as the Prince George Circuit in the 1930s isn’t even a track. Only a few public roads closed off and combined with a go-kart track to form the 3.9km layout for the odd local event or the annual National Extreme Festival.

After taking Potters Pass Road from Settlers Way, you casually cruise past a school and neighbourhood before unknowingly hitting the track.

Only after a few hundred metres, once you start to notice grid marks on the road and a big sign on the main building, the penny drops.

Nowhere is there kitty litter, the sand-filled run-off areas at highspeed corners usually associated with racing tracks.

Only fields of grass flanked by distant tyre walls of which some might have still come off Clark and Stewart’s cars.

There isn’t a main gate, ticket office or a grandstand. No subway or bridge to get to the pit lane on the inside of the track.

On race day, it’s a painstaking waiting game for the five-minute window allocated for track crossing after some races.

Once the day is done, life returns to normal. Race cars are replaced by big heavy trucks carrying goods between the West Bank’s numerous industrial sites and the harbour, further deteriorating the tarnished main straight.

Racing there was a privilege. Not only does it connect you to the track’s rich history, but the typical deurmekaar set-up is a timely reminder of what makes our beloved country such a unique place.

You can’t make these things up, even if you try.