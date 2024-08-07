Local Hot Wheels racers driven to be legendary

With Women’s Day around the corner, two female racing legends, with one being from Eldorado Park, are pushing the limits to inspire others to get into the sport.

Being legendary means inspiring others, breaking boundaries, leaving a lasting impact, demonstrating resilience and exemplifying excellence, which are all traits that Paige Lindenberg and Stacey-lee May poses.

South Africa has seen the incredible talent brought to the automotive industry, from racing, customisation, drifting and more, and this has inspired Hot Wheels to partner with Lindenberg and May to stoke the flame in others, helping them see their own potential, and driving them to be legendary and pursue their love for cars.

For over 50 years, Hot Wheels has been at the forefront of car culture, pushing the limits of performance and design and inspiring car enthusiast and racers.

Lindenberg

Lindenberg, a prominent South African racing driver and member of Lindenberg Racing and Shelby South Africa, embodies legendary spirit.

“My motto in life has always been ‘nothing is impossible’. I believe in taking opportunities, believing in yourself, and doing what it takes to reach your goals. Often, I find myself outside my comfort zone, but I push through those uneasy moments to strive for what I want to achieve. It’s not always easy, but I have a strong head and determination. Inspiring others drives me daily.”

Lindenberg said being a legendary racer means more than just success on the track.

“A legend is someone you look up to, aspire to be like, or learn from. Racing requires a range of skills, from fitness to reflexes and driving prowess, but being a legend involves much more. It takes people skills, confidence, and more. I hope I’ve managed to master some of these to be seen as legendary by many people beyond my racing achievements.”

May

May, another trailblazing South African driver and drag racer, shares a similar drive.

“What drives me to be legendary is the community I come from. I’m from Eldorado Park, known for drugs and gangsterism. My goal is to show the world that greatness lies within you, not around you. By God’s grace, we stand out. Being legendary means doing what most are afraid of, taking risks, and believing in yourself. It means going the extra mile to be remembered as someone who never allowed excuses or failures to define their future.”

May’s journey is a testament to resilience and determination.

“To be a modern-day legend in racing means going out there and being great no matter what happens. Whether you win or lose the race, the most important thing is that you kept your head up and did your best. Great racers are made; it takes time to become great. No matter how many times you get knocked down, you always stand up with your head high and try again.”

Community initiatives

Both Lindenberg and May are deeply involved in community initiatives, encouraging enthusiasts to pursue their dreams.

“I try and be as approachable and available as possible when people have questions or want a few minutes of my time. I love inspiring and helping others and it’s so rewarding to have seen the impact I have made on others over the years. I so wish I had the means to help every person I interact to get their dreams off the ground, but I do what I can to advise, show support and encourage.”

Since 1968, Hot Wheels has produced billions of die-cast cars, breaking industry barriers, and representing the very best in automotive passion and ingenuity, and this year, along with two legendary local racers Hot Wheels is revving up to inspire more fans to be legendary.

