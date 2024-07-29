SA’s Olympic medal hopes ratcheting up

Some of our athletes could take to the Olympic podium today.

South Africa winning Bronze during the Men Sevens on day at 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France, Paris, France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by (Roelien Geyser/SASPA Media)

There will be many people who sat over the weekend, scratching their heads after the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris and asked: What on earth was that?

There was plenty of debate afterwards about whether some of the scenarios were satanically lampooning Christianity and serious offence was taken by many.

Explaining that this was Paris and the French have always marched to the beat of their own drummer did little to quench the fires of anger, though.

Medal count could go up

Our South African fires of hope were kindled by our Sevens rugby team, which picked up a bronze medal – our first of the Games – as they went down to eventual winners France but, satisfyingly, after seeing off Australia for third spot.

ALSO READ: A history of South Africa at the Olympic Games

Our medal hopes should be ratcheting up from today, though, as world Number 2 mountain bike cyclist Alan Hatherly and swimmers Pieter Coetze and Tatjana Smith will be challenging for spots on the podium.

Although there’ve been some disappointments – like gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz injuring herself in the floor exercises and skateboarder Boipelo Awuah going out in the heats – our athletes have not disgraced us.

Just competing in the Olympics is a life-defining achievement so let’s salute them.

NOW READ: ‘This moment belongs to the players,’ says coach of Blitzboks’ bronze medal win